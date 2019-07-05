Commodities
Union Budget 2019 impact: Gold could hit Rs 40,000/10 grams by 2020, analysts expect firmer trend
Updated : July 05, 2019 08:31 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget, announced an increase in customs duty on gold.
Though analysts expect a further rise in the gold price, they continue to remain bullish on the precious metal.
MOSL expects gold prices to break Rs 40,000 per 10 grams in 2020
