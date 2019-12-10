Amid volatility in equities, gold could remain preferred asset for investors in 2020
Updated : December 10, 2019 03:06 PM IST
Since 2016, gold has given good returns to investors. Gold yielded 10.08 percent, 6.23 percent, and 7.67 percent returns in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.
Amit Sajeja, analyst, Motilal Oswal, said that the current support level at Rs Rs 36,000 is strong and the prices may rally to up to Rs 40,000 in the next three-four months.
