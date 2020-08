The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) has written to the Finance Ministry and Commerce Ministry urging that that Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for all aluminium products be continued with an enhanced rate of 5 percent from 2 percent at present.

The DGFT has also blocked the MEIS module from 23rd July from accepting new applications to limit the issuance of any more scrips.

“This has created an extremely precarious situation for the Indian Aluminium exports which have declined by 11 percent from $5.7 billion in FY-19 to $5 billion in FY20, and further will render exports vulnerable and uncompetitive vis-à-vis global players in international markets,” AAI said in its letter.

AAI has also sought inclusion of aluminium in Product Linked Incentive Scheme and implementation of Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme on priority for aluminium industry to make India’s aluminium exports competitive and create a level playing field for Indian exporters vis-à-vis global players in international markets.

AAI said the slump in domestic demand was hurting the domestic aluminium industry and the only option left for the industry was to export.