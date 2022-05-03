Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Check gold prices in your city before heading out to buy

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu culture. As India celebrates the spring festival today, many may head to buy the precious metal as a part of the annual ritual on this day. If you too are planning to buy gold, do check out the prices in your city.

As the markets are closed for Eid ul-Fitr, which falls on the same day as Akshaya Tritiya, the gold rates have stayed unchanged. The price stood at Rs 47,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in India on Tuesday. The rate for 24-carat gold was Rs 51,510.

The price for 24-carat gold stood at Rs 5,151 per gram in Bangalore while it was Rs 5,297 per gram in Chennai. In Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, a gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 5,151.

Source: PolicyBazaar