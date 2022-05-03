Akshaya Tritiya 2022 | This Festival Season, buy Gold, Silver according to your zodiac sign for good luck

Aries

It will be auspicious for the people of Aries to buy copper or gold on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The auspicious metal for the planet Mars, the lord of your zodiac, is copper.

Taurus

The ruling planet of your zodiac is Venus. Thus, it will be auspicious for you to buy silver on Akshaya Tritiya. Diamond is considered to be the main gem for Venus.

Gemini

The ruling planet of the Gemini people is Mercury, so buying bronze utensils or jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya will bring good luck.

Cancer

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, it will be good for Cancer people to buy silver. The ruling planet of this zodiac is Moon, so the silver will be auspicious for you.

Leo

The ruling planet of the Leo zodiac is Sun. The people of this zodiac should buy copper or gold on Akshaya Tritiya. Although copper would be better.

Virgo

The ruling planet of Virgo is Mercury. It would be auspicious to buy bronze on Akshaya Tritiya.

Libra

The people of the Libra zodiac should buy silver on Akshaya Tritiya. The ruling planet of this zodiac is Venus.

Scorpio

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, it will be good for the people of the Scorpio zodiac to buy copper, which is also the lord of this zodiac sign.

Sagittarius

The ruling planet of Sagittarius is God Jupiter. On Akshaya Tritiya, it will be better for the people of your zodiac to buy brass or gold.

Capricorn

On Akshaya Tritiya, it would be good for Capricorns if they bought steel or iron utensils because the ruling planet of this zodiac was Shani Dev.

Aquarius

The people of this zodiac should buy steel or iron utensils like Capricorn. The lord of this zodiac is Shani Dev.

Pisces

The ruling planet of this zodiac is Jupiter. It will be auspicious for Pisces to buy brass on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. They can also buy gold if they want.

