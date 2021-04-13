  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: How gold has performed in last one year?

Updated : April 13, 2021 05:18 PM IST

While traditionally, the occasion means buying physical gold, experts suggest going for digital gold this season.
During a crisis, gold as a commodity has always performed well because of its nature as a safe haven.
Akshaya Tritiya 2021: How gold has performed in last one year?
Published : April 13, 2021 05:15 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Carnelian Capital expects further correction in market in next 1-2 months

Carnelian Capital expects further correction in market in next 1-2 months

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 13: Total cases up by over 1 lk for 7th straight day; active cases above 12 lakh and more

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 13: Total cases up by over 1 lk for 7th straight day; active cases above 12 lakh and more

India crosses 1-lakh mark in daily new COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day

India crosses 1-lakh mark in daily new COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement