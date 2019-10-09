#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Tomato retail price soars to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi

Updated : October 09, 2019 04:23 PM IST

Retail price of tomatoes shot up to Rs 80 per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday due to supply disruption caused by heavy rains in key growing states, including Karnataka.
At Mother Dairy's Safal outlets, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 58 per kg.
Tomato was quoted at Rs 60 per kg in Kolkata, Rs 54 per kg in Mumbai and Rs 40 per kg in Chennai on Wednesday.
