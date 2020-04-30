  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

After crude oil, prices of these commodities may plunge to new lows

Updated : April 30, 2020 09:33 PM IST

Demand for the gas has waned amid fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Lead prices have fallen over 12 percent this year as it is the worst hit base metal due to slowdown in the global economy and demand from China.
After crude oil, prices of these commodities may plunge to new lows

You May Also Like

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement