All sugar stocks rallied between 3 percent and 5 percent in today's trade after a Business Standard report suggested that there is a possibility of an additional export of 1 million tonnes of sugar. However, this will be possible only if the domestic output meets the government's expectations of 33.6 million tonnes of sugar production.
As of this month, sugar production has reached 24.7 million tonne. The mills have already dispatched 4.3 million tonne of sugar exports out of the 6 million tonne that was allotted to them.
The crushing operations will stop by the end of March and the government will take a call on additional sugar exports by next month. However, people in the know indicated that this additional sugar export is highly unlikely.
For more details, watch the accompanying video