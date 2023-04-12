According to this analyst, revival in Chinese property market is leading to enthusiasm in metal industry

A private survey by China Index Academy suggested that China's new home sales have risen in March. According to the data, the sales of new homes jumped 55.7 percent in March, up from a growth of 31.9 percent in February.

Capital city Beijing, Shanghai and other tier-one cities gained the fastest as per data, posting a surge of 73 percent. On the other hand sales in tier-two cities and tier-three cities grew 54.7 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively.

Vikash Singh, VP-Metals & Mining, PhillipCapital in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said that the revival in Chinese property market is leading to enthusiasm in metal industry.

"Year on year, January, the second home sales was roughly about 60 plus percent up. So that has given some expectation on the real estate recovery in China. That is one of the reasons why the property market developers were also up in China and gradually just flowed into the steel also," he said.

According to the Jan-Feb property data by the National Bureau of Statistics, the sales declined 3.6 percent, against a decline of 24 percent in the year ago period as the China eased its zero-COVID policy.

The property investment for the period under review was down 5.7 percent vs down 10 percent in the corresponding period of the preceding year. The Jan-Feb construction starts fell 9.4 percent as compared to a decline of 39 percent in 2022.

For the period under review, the developers' access to funds has also improved. Developers raised 15 percent less funds in the first two months of 2023 than in the year ago period.

Also Read: IMF says global growth prospects over medium term now seem dimmer than in decades