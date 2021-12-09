Column | Knowing when to stay out of market and other rules of investing

‘Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas’. While this holds true for the long-term investment approach, we see a lot of investors/traders focus on timing the market entry/exit based on news/events. We should understand that a single parameter cannot impact the stock price movement even in the short term. At any given point of time, stock prices are a function of multiple data points at play.

The first and foremost being — Expectations: 'Price is not a based on only historical data, rather it's a function of future expectations'. You don't trade/invest in markets; you trade/invest according to your beliefs about the markets . It is the job of the market to turn the base material of our emotions into gold. However, this expectation is usually priced-in at the event's moment of truth. This can be traced by analysing the past few days' stock price movements. For example, over the last 4 quarters, Infosys has outperformed before the results and hence, don't see a follow-through once the results are out.

Second one — Positioning: 'The price of ability does not depend on merit but on supply and demand'. With the advent of algos, derivatives and high tech data analytics, the trading community has seen an increase in its franchisee. The markets have a large number of short-term traders who play these events for quick money. So if the stock positioning is relatively heavy before any event, we see adverse movement despite strong news. This can be analyzed by the delivery volume and OI data. For eg., the markets reacted positively when Bharti Airtel raised the pre-paid tariffs. However, for RJio , the traders were already expecting it as reflected in the OI data and hence, we didn't witness the same kind of stock price reaction at the time of the news announcement.

The next one — Technical Parameters: 'Knowing when to stay out of the markets is as important as knowing when to be in them'. The trading community emphasizes more on technical parameters than fundamentals. While technical+fundmental parameters yields the best returns in short term, the power of a technical breakout/breakdown to influence the short term price is far higher. Charting techniques/analysis aids in identifying such levels. For eg. Tata Motors gave a technical breakout at Rs 316 reaching to Rs a high of Rs 435 yielding over 30 percent returns. The EV news was announced after this.

The most underestimated — Float: 'Market can remain irrational for a longer period of time than one can remain solvent'. In our experience of more than 2 decades, this is the factor which is undermined by most of the participants. A stock can remain diverse from fundamentals for a very long period of time if the float is limited or controlled by a very few participants. For eg. A classic example is Paytm — the retail HNI had a huge position which was not absorbed on the listing day and hence we witnessed a massive downside. The value bias for the stock came in at much lower value.

The macro one — Liquidity: ‘In 1929, the stock market crashed signalling the beginning of the great depression’. Liquidity is one of the universal drivers for any asset class and can defy fundamentals and to a large extent can change fundamentals for a lot of companies. Indian markets have witnessed such liquidity-driven rallies in the past; and the recent correction from the high was also due to the US tapering and FII money moving out. Further, companies which depend on capital market accessibility to raise funds and run their businesses will have a strong impact either side on how the liquidity moves For eg. NBFCs, which didn’t have enough capital to tide over Covid-19 delinquencies, suffered massively on business fundamentals during the time.

Having said that, fundamentals are the single largest driver of the stock price over the long term. And if anticipated correctly can yield superior returns than any other parameters discussed. We, as long-only asset managers, do study these parameters like price movements, technical charts, etc. for a holistic approach. However, our stock picks are primarily based on fundamental parameters for a long-term wealth creation journey.

—The authors, Mridul Jalan and Sweta Jain, are co-founders of Senora Advisors, a financial advisory services firm. Views are personal