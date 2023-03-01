This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Colgate, Polycab and Ultratech Cement

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Colgate-Palmolive (India). It is on the verge of breaking out. The stock has broken out on the upside after a long two months trading range. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,450. Shares have gained 1.82 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Bajaj Finance. The stock had decent rally and now is giving up all the gains. For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 6,250. Shares of Bajaj Finance are up 4.86 percent over the last month.

Polycab India is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock has been an outperformer and he believes that outperformance should continue. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 2,975. The stock has gained 2.96 percent in the last one month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on UltraTech Cement. He advises a stop loss of Rs 7,160. Shares of UltraTech Cement are up 1.20 percent over the last month.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on ABB India. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,190 for an upside target of Rs 3,285. Shares have gained 15.40 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 569 for an upside target Rs 600. The stock is up 5.98 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stop loss of Rs 968 for a downside target of Rs 930. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries have declined 5.04 percent over the last month.

Apollo Tyres is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with targets of Rs 302 and Rs 303 and a stop loss of Rs 318.5. The stock has declined 5.14 percent in the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on Crompton Greaves with a stop loss of Rs 291 and a price target of Rs 318 on the upside. The stock was down 7.57 percent in the past month.

Additionally, she also has a buy recommendation on REC with a stop loss of Rs 111 and for an upside target of Rs 122. Shares are down 2.60 percent over the last month.

