Coforge seeks shareholder approval to increase CEO Sudhir Singh's remuneration. The counter has gained 18 percent on a year-to-date basis and nearly 30 percent in the past one year

Midcap information technology (IT) services firm Coforge is seeking approval from shareholders to increase chief executive Sudhir Singh's remuneration limit from 5 percent to up to 10 percent of net profit. The stock gained over 2 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high in Wednesday's trade.

Shares of the Noida-based software services company rose 2.15 percent to hit a day's high of Rs 4,678.80 apiece over its previous close of Rs 4579.95, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 28,368 crore. The counter has gained 18 percent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis on NSE and nearly 30 percent in the past year.

"Sudhir Singh was appointed as an Executive Director and CEO for five years from January 29, 2020. His remuneration was also approved for five years up to January 28, 2025. The company is now seeking approval to increase the remuneration limit from 5 percent to up to 10 percent of net profits as per section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"The limit could be breached during the remainder of his tenure on account of an exercise of stock options that were granted...," the statement read.

Coforge has the highest revenue visibility in the IT space

At its analyst meeting, the midcap IT company laid out what analysts said was a 'credible' blueprint to double its revenues to $2 billion in the coming five years. Credible, as per analysts, as Coforge's outlook was predicated on a successful playbook of the past five years — focus on sub-verticals, partnerships and geographies.

According to analysts, the target is realistic, given the implied growth of 15 percent compounded annually, compared to 17 percent growth in the past five years.

The company reiterated its FY24 constant currency (CC) revenue guidance of 13-16 percent and said that they expect a 50-basis points increase in gross margins in FY24, which reflects the management's confidence in the revenue visibility for FY24 given the consistent deal intake and a strong executable order book.

Coforge expects incremental revenues to come from scaling existing accounts ($450 million), three new verticals ($150 million), partnerships ($150 million) (ServiceNow, AWS, MS), and tuck-in acquisitions ($150 million).

New share price targets

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities suggested a target price of Rs 5,500 on the counter, implying a potential upside of 20 percent from Tuesday's closing price. Nuvama sees Coforge delivering among the fastest growth in the sector in FY24, despite macro uncertainty.

Coforge said it’s too small to be impacted by a slowdown, but it isn’t detached from reality. "The company continues to benefit from its sharp focus on execution—along with relatively favourable demand in the TTH (travel, transportation and hospitality) vertical, followed by insurance," Motilal Oswal’s analysts said in the research report.

According to domestic brokerage house Sharekhan, the management's focus on scaling and mining key accounts, expansion and strengthening of existing partnerships and logo additions, besides consistent deal intake, will continue to drive performance. The brokerage has a revised target price of Rs 5,000 on the counter.