Coforge pitches to hike CEO remuneration to 10% of profit; shares hit fresh 52 week high

Coforge pitches to hike CEO remuneration to 10% of profit; shares hit fresh 52-week high

Coforge pitches to hike CEO remuneration to 10% of profit; shares hit fresh 52-week high
By Meghna Sen  Jun 21, 2023 11:03:33 AM IST (Updated)

Coforge seeks shareholder approval to increase CEO Sudhir Singh's remuneration. The counter has gained 18 percent on a year-to-date basis and nearly 30 percent in the past one year

Midcap information technology (IT) services firm Coforge is seeking approval from shareholders to increase chief executive Sudhir Singh's remuneration limit from 5 percent to up to 10 percent of net profit. The stock gained over 2 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high in Wednesday's trade.

Shares of the Noida-based software services company rose 2.15 percent to hit a day's high of Rs 4,678.80 apiece over its previous close of Rs 4579.95, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 28,368 crore. The counter has gained 18 percent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis on NSE and nearly 30 percent in the past year.
