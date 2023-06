Coforge seeks shareholder approval to increase CEO Sudhir Singh's remuneration. The counter has gained 18 percent on a year-to-date basis and nearly 30 percent in the past one year

Midcap information technology (IT) services firm Coforge is seeking approval from shareholders to increase chief executive Sudhir Singh's remuneration limit from 5 percent to up to 10 percent of net profit. The stock gained over 2 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high in Wednesday's trade.

Live Tv

Loading...