This analyst recommends buying Coforge, Jubilant Foodworks and Aarti Industries

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these stock recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Coforge. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 4,780 for an upside target of Rs 5,000. Shares have gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

Secondly, he recommends to buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 480 and a price target of Rs 504. The stock is down more than 3 percent over the last month.

Aarti Industries is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 505 and a stop loss of Rs 470. The stock has declined over 5 percent in the last month.

The solitary sell call from Thakkar is on Divi’s Laboratories. He recommends to sell this with a stop loss of Rs 3,681 for downside target of Rs 3,560. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Info Edge as the correction is probably getting over in it. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,500. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.

Lupin is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 960. The stock was up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL). The stock has very poor chart and it is breaking significant support levels. For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 466. Shares are down more than 5 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends another intraday short on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL). He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,040. Shares have declined more than 3 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.