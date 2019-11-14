Market
Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results
Updated : November 14, 2019 10:10 AM IST
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises fell 5 percent on Thursday after the company announced a delay in the announcement of the second quarter and half-yearly results.
In another development, KKR India chief executive Sanjay Nayar has quit the board of Coffee Day Enterprises.
Coffee Day Enterprises announced its unaudited results for Q1FY20. It reported a net profit of Rs 1,509 crore in the first quarter of this financial year.
