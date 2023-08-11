CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsCochin Shipyard net profit more than doubles to Rs 98.7 cr in Q1; shares gain

Cochin Shipyard net profit more than doubles to Rs 98.7 cr in Q1; shares gain

Cochin Shipyard net profit more than doubles to Rs 98.7 cr in Q1; shares gain
1 Min Read
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Aug 11, 2023 1:50:06 PM IST (Updated)

Cochin Shipyard Q1 results: Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 7.9 percent YoY to Rs 475.9 crore for the June quarter. Cochin Shipyard shares have given multibagger returns to investors in the last one-year period.

Leading shipbuilding and repair yards Cochin Shipyard on Friday reported a 135 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.65 crore, compared to Rs 42 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Share Market Live


Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 7.9 percent YoY to Rs 475.9 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 440.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 78.7 crore for the June quarter. Meanwhile, margins during the quarter came in at 16.5 percent.
Following the results, shares of Cochin Shipyard rallied 7 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 675.95 from day's low of Rs 632.20. The stock has given multibagger returns of 100 percent to investors in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 25 percent.
First Published: Aug 11, 2023 1:41 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cochin Shipyardearnings

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws tabled— 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws tabled— 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Aug 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X