Coal India OFS opens for retail investors today — Should you subscribe?

The outlook for Coal India in FY24 appears bullish, primarily driven by robust power demand in India, supported by the growth of the manufacturing sector and rural electrification initiatives.

The Central government's two-day offer for sale (OFS) to sell over 18.48 crore shares, or 3 per cent stake, in state-run Coal India (CIL) was fully subscribed on the Day 1. The OFS opened for retail investors today (June 2), with an offer size of 9,244,093 shares. The sale includes a green-shoe option of 1.5 percent in case of over subscription.

The issue received an overwhelming response from non-retail investors on the first day of bidding, receiving bids for 287,624,993 shares or 28.76 crore, up 3.46 times against an offer size of 83,196,831 shares.

While the base price for the offer is Rs 225 per equity share, the indicative price of the offer was Rs 226.12 per share, with institutional buyers bidding Rs 6,500 crore for the equity stake worth about Rs 2,100 crore on Thursday. At yesterday’s closing price of Rs 230 on the stock exchange, the indicative price is at a 1.7 percent discount.

Analyst remain largely positive on the PSU coal producer's prospects, though they remained a bit concerned over falling e-auction premiums. Their target prices for the PSU stock implies an upside potential of up to 58 percent over the OFS floor price of Rs 225 apiece.

What should investors do?

The outlook for Coal India in financial year (FY) 2023-24 appears bullish, primarily driven by robust power demand in India, supported by the growth of the manufacturing sector and rural electrification initiatives.

"Given our positive sentiment towards the entire Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) space, we view any potential technical dips resulting from news about Offer for Sale (OFS) as attractive buying opportunities. We recommend investors to consider participating in this OFS, as we believe the downside risk is limited around the 225 level," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

"On the upside, we see a potential target level of 275. By taking advantage of this offering and carefully assessing the risk-reward dynamics, investors can potentially benefit from the expected positive momentum in Coal India's performance," Meena added.

Antique Stock Broking's price target on the counter suggests a potential upside of 24 percent on Coal India over the OFS floor price.

Sharing a note today morning, the brokerage said that Coal India estimates a capex of Rs 60,000 crore over the next four years as it plans to achieve 1 btpa target. "Even then, on a conservative volume/pricing estimate, we expect the company to clock 9 per cent and 16 per cent CAGR in revenue and Ebitda by FY22–25E. Using DCF, we value Coal India at Rs 280 per share, and retain Buy recommendation," the note stated.

Nuvama projects a dividend per share of Rs 20 each for FY24 and FY25, with a dividend yield of 8 per cent. It said the Coal India stock trades at a cheap valuation, as it revised its target price to Rs 365 from Rs 362.

Kotak, meanwhile, suggested a target of Rs 240 on the stock.

The stock has been falling ever since the government announced to offload its 3 percent stake in Coal India. Shares of the state-run miner were trading flat in Friday's morning deals. At 11:02 am, the scrip was trading 0.22 percent higher at Rs 230.85 apiece on the NSE. The stock was down 4 percent in the last five trading sessions, while it rose 2 percent on a year-to-date basis.