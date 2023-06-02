English
Coal India OFS opens for retail investors today — Should you subscribe?

Coal India OFS opens for retail investors today — Should you subscribe?

Coal India OFS opens for retail investors today — Should you subscribe?
By Meghna Sen  Jun 2, 2023 11:24:07 AM IST (Published)

The outlook for Coal India in FY24 appears bullish, primarily driven by robust power demand in India, supported by the growth of the manufacturing sector and rural electrification initiatives.

The Central government's two-day offer for sale (OFS) to sell over 18.48 crore shares, or 3 per cent stake, in state-run Coal India (CIL) was fully subscribed on the Day 1. The OFS opened for retail investors today (June 2), with an offer size of 9,244,093 shares. The sale includes a green-shoe option of 1.5 percent in case of over subscription.

The issue received an overwhelming response from non-retail investors on the first day of bidding, receiving bids for 287,624,993 shares or 28.76 crore, up 3.46 times against an offer size of 83,196,831 shares.
While the base price for the offer is Rs 225 per equity share, the indicative price of the offer was Rs 226.12 per share, with institutional buyers bidding Rs 6,500 crore for the equity stake worth about Rs 2,100 crore on Thursday. At yesterday’s closing price of Rs 230 on the stock exchange, the indicative price is at a 1.7 percent discount.
