Coal India shares slide 5% as two-day OFS kicks off — here's how to trade the stock now

Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL), a state-owned Maharatna firm, plunged as much as 5 percent in Thursday's trade as the government's offer for sale (OFS) for non-retail investors opened for subscription. The retail investors can subscribe to the share sale on Friday (June 2). The government will sell up to 3 percent of its stake in the state-run miner to raise Rs 4,200 crore via a two-day OFS.

The floor price for the offer has been fixed as Rs 225 per share, a 6.7 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.20. Coal India said about 10 percent of the offer shares will be reserved for retail investors.

The government has proposed to sell up to 9.24 crore shares, representing 1.50 percent of the total paid-up equity as a base offer with an option to additionally sell 9.24 shares or 1.5 percent% of the company equity in the event of oversubscription.

"The seller proposes to sell up to 9,24,40,924 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each of the company (representing 1.50 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital) (base offer size), on June 1st and 2nd for retail investors and non-retail investors. There will be an option to additionally sell 9,24,40,924 (1.50 per cent) equity shares of the company," the company said in a filing.

"5 percent of the offer size may be offered to eligible and willing employees of the company, subsequent to the completion of the offer and subject to approval from the competent authorities in accordance with applicable laws. The employees will be eligible to apply for equity shares up to 5,00,000. The allotment to an employee will be up to 2,00,000 and in the event of undersubscription in the employee portion, the total allotment to an employee shall not exceed 5,00,000," it further stated.

Investors , while placing their bids, can flag their willingness to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day for allocation to them in case the retail category stays unsubscribed. On Friday, the OFS would be open for both retail and non-retail investors.

The Coal India OFS would be a part of the Central government's plan to divest its stake in public sector undertakings. Currently, the government owns a 66.20 per centstake in the coal producer.

How to trade the stock?

At 11 am, the script was trading 4.46 percent lower at Rs 230.45 apiece on the BSE. The stock tumbled 5.03 percent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 229.65 over its previous close of Rs 241.20 on Wednesday.

Coal India shares gained 2.51 percent on a year-to-date basis and 17.40 percent in the last one year. The stock has outperformed Nifty50 which has given close to 12 percent returns during this period.

Today's correction is third in a row for the largecap stock, which has lost over 6 percent during this period.

The stock has an average target price of Rs 254, according to data from Trendlyne, implying an upside potential of 10 percent from current market levels. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.71, indicating low volatility on the counter.

Tech view

In terms of technicals, CIL shares were last seen trading higher than the 50-day, 100- and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) was at 40.66. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. Coal India shares have a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.04 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.90.

What analysts suggest

Jefferies: Global brokerage firm Jefferies retained its 'Hold' recommendation on Coal India with a target price of Rs 225.

"After a strong 123 percent rise in EPS over FY21-23, we expect earnings to decline 15 percent YoY in FY24. Stock trades at a reasonable 6.1 times FY24E PE with 9 percent dividend yield, although longer-term concerns around ESG as well as capability to deliver sustainable volume growth and take continued linkage price hikes remain. We fine-tune estimates and retain Hold with Rs 225 PT at 6 times FY25E PE," the note stated.

Motilal Oswal retained its buy rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 285.

"We maintain our e-auction premium estimate for FY24 at 99 percent. We have reduced our adjusted EBITDA/APAT estimates for FY24 by 9.2 percent/9.9 percent to factor in higher employee cost provisions. COAL remains our top pick in the metals and mining sector. At CMP, the stock trades at an inexpensive valuation of 3.9 times FY24E EV/EBITDA," the brokerage house said.