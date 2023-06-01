English
Coal India shares slide 5% as two-day OFS kicks off — here's how to trade the stock now

By Meghna Sen  Jun 1, 2023 12:06:01 PM IST (Updated)

Coal India shares gained 17 percent in the last one year. The stock has outperformed Nifty50, which has given close to 12 percent returns during this period. The stock has an average target price of Rs 254, implying an upside potential of 10 percent from current market levels

Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL), a state-owned Maharatna firm, plunged as much as 5 percent in Thursday's trade as the government's offer for sale (OFS) for non-retail investors opened for subscription. The retail investors can subscribe to the share sale on Friday (June 2). The government will sell up to 3 percent of its stake in the state-run miner to raise Rs 4,200 crore via a two-day OFS.

The floor price for the offer has been fixed as Rs 225 per share, a 6.7 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.20. Coal India said about 10 percent of the offer shares will be reserved for retail investors.
The government has proposed to sell up to 9.24 crore shares, representing 1.50 percent of the total paid-up equity as a base offer with an option to additionally sell 9.24 shares or 1.5 percent% of the company equity in the event of oversubscription.
