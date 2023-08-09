Coal India shares at Rs 235 or Rs 361? Analysts hold mixed views on CIL after a decent Q1

Analysts, however, are mixed on Coal India's prospects, with some estimating a huge upside, while others suggesting a minor 2 percent uptick on the stock. Net-net, share price targets for CIL stayed broadly in the Rs 235-361 range.

Coal India (CIL) shares gained 2 percent in trade today after the state-owned company posted a decent set of June quarter (Q1FY24) numbers. Analysts, however, are mixed on the stock's prospects, with some estimating a huge upside, while others suggesting a minor 2 percent uptick on the counter. Net-net, share price targets for CIL stayed broadly in the Rs 235-361 range.

The stock opened higher at Rs 233.25 on the NSE to hit the day's high of Rs 235.70. On a year-to-date basis, Coal India shares have risen 4 percent, while the stock gained 6.32 percent in the last one year.

Domestic brokerage house Nuvama remained most bullish on the CIL stock with a target price of Rs 361, estimating an upside of 57 percent. Nuvama estimates Coal India to report a volume uptick of 7 percent and 4 percent YoY in FY24 and FY25, which shall aid operating leverage. Besides, e-auction prices have been stabilising at a 54–58 percent premium over FSA prices in June-July 2023.

"We believe thermal power generation would increase by 4–5 percent YoY in the months ensuing monsoon, which shall lead CIL to increase supply to the power sector and in turn help in firming up e-auction prices," it said.

Nuvama expects CIL to continue to pay dividend per share (DPS) of Rs 20 each in FY24E and FY25E, implying a dividend yield of 9 percent.

"During FY18–22, CIL recorded average EBITDA of Rs 25,100 crore. In light of increasing volume, partial FSA price hike and cost peaking out, we believe CIL would continue to generate EBITDA much above average in the foreseeable future," the brokerage noted.

Citi, on the other hand, gives a 'Neutral' rating with a target of Rs 235 per share for Coal India, saying offset in part by higher volumes, blended realisations were flattish YoY. The first quarter EBITDA came in-line, e-auction prices correct, could fall further, the US-based brokerage said. "Dividend yield at 11 percent helps," it said.

Jefferies has a 'Hold' stance on the counter, with a revised target of Rs 240 from Rs 225 earlier. The foreign brokerage said that e-auction realisations were under pressure despite the state miner reporting good volume growth. The margins contracted after a strong FY23. FY23 turned out to be a strong year for Coal India led by higher e-auction realisations on the back of elevated global coal prices, however the tailwind is reversing, Jefferies said in a note.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal and Axis Securities see an uptick of about 15-30 percent. Axis Securities expects e-auction volumes to rise which could partially compensate for the falling e-auction premiums.

Financials

CIL's revenue was up 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 36,000 crore and was 6 percent above analysts' estimate of Rs 33,800 crore, driven by higher volumes and fuel supply agreement (FSA) realization.

Adjusted EBITDA, net of OBR (Over burden Removal), fell 12 percent YoY to Rs 11200 crore, 55 percent above analysts' estimate of Rs 7200 crore, owing to lower employee costs, lower CSR and low input costs. Excluding OBR, EBITDA stood at Rs 10500 crore (52 percent beat).

In the March quarter of previous fiscal, CIL took provision towards employee expenses of Rs 5,870 crore. Attrib. PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 7,971 crore, down 10 percent YoY and up 44 percent QoQ, beating Street estimates led by higher other income and lower D&A expenses.

Company outlook, guidance

Coal India has a production and offtake target of 780 MT for FY24 respectively, of which, 610 MT is targeted for the power sector’s demand, while the remaining will be available for non-regulated sector (NRS).

The government’s commitment to provide 24x7 power supply to all homes augurs well for Coal India to achieve strong coal production in next few years. The company has also achieved one of the highest dispatches to the non-power sector at 33.4 MT, up 34 percent YoY.