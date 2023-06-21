By Meghna Sen

Analysts believe Coal India should continue to pay out dividend per share (DPS) of at least Rs 20 each in FY24 and FY25 — implying a handsome dividend yield of 9 percent. The stock has rallied 23 percent in the last one year, while it tumbled 4.51 percent in a month.

The Coal India (CIL) stock price has seen some heat recently with the Central government's share supply swelling — equity dilution by 3 percent via offer for sale (OFS) — and e-auction prices nosediving, noted analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities in a research report. Nuvama has revised its price target down to Rs 361 from Rs 365. Live Tv Loading...

The stock was trading flat at Rs 227.55 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trade. At this level, Nuvama's stock price target suggests up to 60 percent potential upside for the counter. CIL shares tumbled 4.51 percent in the last month, while they rose 1.20 percent on a year-to-date basis. In the last year, the stock has rallied 23 percent.