Centre likely to offload stake in Coal India via OFS, floor price fixed at Rs 225

The Central Government will sell stake in India's largest coal miner Coal India Limited (CIL) through an offer for sale (OFS) on the BSE and NSE on Thursday (June 1), sources told CNBC-TV18 on May 31. The size of OFS is likely to be around Rs 4,000 crore.

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 225 a share, at a discount of nearly 7 percent as compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.2.

Further, a meeting to decide on further details of Coal India OFS is underway at DIPAM.

The government was planning to sell 5 percent to 10 percent stake in CIL, Hindustan Zinc and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) to push a stock market boom and boost revenue in the final quarter of the financial year, as per an earlier report by Bloomberg in November 2022.

The Coal India IPO was the biggest till the Paytm and LIC offers. Back in 2010, Coal India raised around Rs 15,200 crore through the sale of 10 percent shares in the company at Rs 245 per share.

The Central government now has a 66.13 percent stake in the PSU, with the public holding a 33.17 percent stake.

Shares of Coal India settled 1.29 percent lower at Rs 241.20 apiece in trade today. The stock has risen 23 percent in the last one year, while it rose 7 percent on a year-to-date-basis.