Centre likely to offload stake in Coal India via OFS, floor price fixed at Rs 225

The Central Government will sell stake in India's largest coal miner Coal India Limited (CIL) through an offer for sale (OFS) on the BSE and NSE on Thursday (June 1), sources told CNBC-TV18 on May 31. The size of OFS is likely to be around Rs 4,000 crore.

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 225 a share, at a discount of nearly 7 percent as compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.2.

Further, a meeting to decide on further details of Coal India OFS is underway at DIPAM.