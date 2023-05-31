English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsCentre likely to offload stake in Coal India via OFS, floor price fixed at Rs 225

Centre likely to offload stake in Coal India via OFS, floor price fixed at Rs 225

Centre likely to offload stake in Coal India via OFS, floor price fixed at Rs 225
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 31, 2023 6:08:28 PM IST (Updated)

The Central Government will sell stake in India's largest coal miner Coal India Limited (CIL) through an offer for sale (OFS) on the BSE and NSE on Thursday (June 1), sources told CNBC-TV18 on May 31. The size of OFS is likely to be around Rs 4,000 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 225 a share, at a discount of nearly 7 percent as compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 241.2.
Further, a meeting to decide on further details of Coal India OFS is underway at DIPAM.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X