Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade lower on growth worries; metal, auto stocks fall sharply

Updated : August 29, 2019 10:17 AM IST

The Sensex slipped 127.58 points, or 0.34 percent, to 37,324 in the initial trade.
The Nifty50 dipped 44 points, or 0.40 percent, to trade at 11002.
CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade lower on growth worries; metal, auto stocks fall sharply
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV