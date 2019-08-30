Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start positive on firm Asian cues; metal, auto stocks lead

Updated : August 30, 2019 10:05 AM IST

The BSE Sensex gained 104 points, or 0.28 percent, to 37,173 in the initial trade.
The NSE Nifty50 surged 41 points, or 0.37 percent, to trade at 10,989.
Broader markets also gained and slightly outperformed with the Nifty MidCap index surging 0.40 percent.
CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start positive on firm Asian cues; metal, auto stocks lead
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Apple to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up online and retail stores, says report

Apple to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up online and retail stores, says report

The impact of RBIâ€™s transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore from surplus reserve to government, according to experts

The impact of RBIâ€™s transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore from surplus reserve to government, according to experts

Banks contained gross NPAs at 9.1 percent in FY19: RBI

Banks contained gross NPAs at 9.1 percent in FY19: RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV