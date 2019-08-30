CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start positive on firm Asian cues; metal, auto stocks lead
Updated : August 30, 2019 10:05 AM IST
The BSE Sensex gained 104 points, or 0.28 percent, to 37,173 in the initial trade.
The NSE Nifty50 surged 41 points, or 0.37 percent, to trade at 10,989.
Broader markets also gained and slightly outperformed with the Nifty MidCap index surging 0.40 percent.
