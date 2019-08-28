Market
CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start flat on slowdown, trade war worries; metal, consumer shares fall
Updated : August 28, 2019 09:57 AM IST
The BSE Sensex slipped over 42 points, or 0.11 percent, to 37,599 in the initial trade.
The NSE Nifty50 also declined by nearly 15 points, or 0.13 percent, to 11,090.50.
Among top Nifty gainers, UPL, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's Labs, M&M and Infosys, rose by up to 1.71 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more