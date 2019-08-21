Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start flat; Britannia, Yes Bank top losers

Updated : August 21, 2019 09:56 AM IST

The Sensex slipped almost 5 points to 37,323, while the Nifty was trading at 11,011, down by nearly 6 points in the initial trade.
The Nifty MidCap index dipped 0.20 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank was marginally lower by 0.11 percent.
Metal, FMCG and energy sectoral indices declined, while IT and auto gained slightly.
CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start flat; Britannia, Yes Bank top losers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Global gold prices steady above $1,500; US Fed minutes in focus

Global gold prices steady above $1,500; US Fed minutes in focus

Q1 earnings season comes to an end: Here are top stock picks from four brokerages

Q1 earnings season comes to an end: Here are top stock picks from four brokerages

Government detects indirect tax evasion of Rs 14,701 crore in Q1FY19

Government detects indirect tax evasion of Rs 14,701 crore in Q1FY19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV