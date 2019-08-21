CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start flat; Britannia, Yes Bank top losers
Updated : August 21, 2019 09:56 AM IST
The Sensex slipped almost 5 points to 37,323, while the Nifty was trading at 11,011, down by nearly 6 points in the initial trade.
The Nifty MidCap index dipped 0.20 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank was marginally lower by 0.11 percent.
Metal, FMCG and energy sectoral indices declined, while IT and auto gained slightly.
