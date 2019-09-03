CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty plunge sharply on macro concerns; auto stocks dip on poor sales
Updated : September 03, 2019 10:12 AM IST
The BSE Sensex slided 324.56 points, or 0.87 percent, to trade at 37,008 in the early trade.
The NSE Nifty50 also erased over 100 points, or 0.91 percent, to trade at 10, 923.
The Nifty MidCap index underperformed, falling almost a percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank, declined 1.32 percent.
