JP Morgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said he expected a "spectacular" V-shaped recovery in the global economy in this half of the year, and that the second wave of COVID cases does not pose a serious risk to the US economy. Dimon shared these views in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18.

World markets are closely watching the outcome of the US Presidential polls keenly as it will have major implications for global trade and the dollar. The Trump administration's ongoing trade war with China has been an overhang on globals markets for a while now.

Markets are worried that a Democrats win could lead to a rise in tax rates, which in turn could hurt the US economy. However, Dimon was of the view that Democrats tended to spend more and this will help the US economy in the short term. He cautioned that the Democrats, if they were to win, needed to be thoughtful about taxation and not impose taxes that could slow down growth.

He said he was not opposed to a tax on wealth, but said that some like a Wealth Tax was almost impossible to implement.

Dimon felt that irrespective of which party emerges victorious in the polls, the result will not have any effect on the US economy for the next year.

On the US stock market, Dimon said that even if there was a gentle recovery, current valuations may be justified.

Dimon said there was no change in JP Morgan's plans regarding its investments in India, and that the bank has done nothing but grow here.

He said it was important for India to have more infrastructure projects and less bureaucratic red tape, adding that India should aspire to be the manufacturing destinations for companies globally.

