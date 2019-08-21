Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

CNBCTV18 Closing Bell: Sensex tumbles 268 points, Nifty at 10,918, Tata Motors tanks 9%

Updated : August 21, 2019 04:24 PM IST

The Sensex settled 267.64 points, or 0.72 percent, lower at 37,060.37.
The broader NSE Nifty too ended 98.30 points, or 0.89 percent, down at 10,918.70.
Tata Motors was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, plummeting 9.29 percent, followed by Yes Bank at 8.21 percent.
CNBCTV18 Closing Bell: Sensex tumbles 268 points, Nifty at 10,918, Tata Motors tanks 9%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

1.82 lakh unsold units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

How Wow! Momo went from 1 table to 274-store chain in 11 years

How Wow! Momo went from 1 table to 274-store chain in 11 years

Shifting of terminals at Delhi and Mumbai gives SpiceJet edge over IndiGo. Here is why

Shifting of terminals at Delhi and Mumbai gives SpiceJet edge over IndiGo. Here is why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV