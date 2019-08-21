Market
CNBCTV18 Closing Bell: Sensex tumbles 268 points, Nifty at 10,918, Tata Motors tanks 9%
Updated : August 21, 2019 04:24 PM IST
The Sensex settled 267.64 points, or 0.72 percent, lower at 37,060.37.
The broader NSE Nifty too ended 98.30 points, or 0.89 percent, down at 10,918.70.
Tata Motors was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, plummeting 9.29 percent, followed by Yes Bank at 8.21 percent.
