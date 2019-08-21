CNBCTV18 Closing Bell: Sensex tumbles 268 points, Nifty at 10,918, Tata Motors tanks 9%

Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday with the Nifty settling below 11,000 after four sessions as investors await concrete measures from the government to address slowdown concerns.

After plunging 305 points, the 30-share Sensex settled 267.64 points, or 0.72 percent, lower at 37,060.37. It hit an intra-day high of 37,406.55 and a low of 37,022.52.

The broader NSE Nifty too ended 98.30 points, or 0.89 percent, down at 10,918.70. During the day, it swung between a high of 11,034.20 and a low of 10,906.65.

The Nifty MidCap index dipped 1.57 percent, while the Nifty Bank also declined almost a percent.

Tata Motors was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, plummeting 9.29 percent, followed by Yes Bank at 8.21 percent.

Other losers included Tata Steel, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, SBI, L&T, ITC, Vedanta, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and M&M, which declined up to 4.26 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, NTPC and HDFC Bank bucked the weak market trend, rising up to 1.78 percent.

Shares of Yes Bank fell 5 percent, hitting its 52-week low of Rs 67.55 per share on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses amid concerns over its exposure to CG Power, which has been hit by alleged financial irregularities and unauthorised transactions. The stock has fallen nearly 12 percent since yesterday after the allegations against CG Power surfaced.

Globally, markets are keenly awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, US.

Investors will also be tracking the G7 Summit during August 25 27 in France.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi ended on a positive note, while Nikkei settled in the red.