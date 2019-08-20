CNBCTV18 Closing Bell:Â SensexÂ sheds 74 points lower, Nifty holds 11,000;Â Maruti Suzuki top gainer

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday after gains in auto and IT stocks were largely offset by declines in Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and bank shares.

Trade sentiment remained cautious as investors awaited more details on reports of a corporate tax rate cut by the Narendra Modi government.

The BSEÂ Sensex settled over 74 points lower or 0.20 percent, at 37328. The NSEÂ Nifty50 settled at 11017, down 37 points or 0.33 percent.

The NiftyÂ MidCap index settled 0.85 percent lower, while the banking gauge, the Nifty Bank slipped 0.72 percent. PSU bank and metal were among the worst falling sectors, while auto, IT and teckÂ advanced.

MarutiÂ Suzuki, Tata Motors,Â HCLÂ Tech,Â InfosysÂ and Dr Reddy's were top gainers, rising between 1 and 4 percent.

The losers included Yes Bank,Â Indiabulls Housing Finance, Britannia, UltraTechÂ Cement andÂ IndusIndÂ Bank, dipping between 2 and 7 percent.

Shares ofÂ CG Power and Industrial SolutionsÂ hit lower circuit after financial irregularities, including understating total liabilities, advances and unauthorized transactions were uncovered in an internal probe conducted by the company's board of directors.

Mahanagar Gas shares rose over 12 percent on Tuesday afterÂ British GasÂ exited the company by selling its remaining 10 percent stake in Mahanagar Gas.

Shares of NMDC settled nearly 12 percent lower at 89.85 on reports that the Karnataka government has withdrawn its lease renewal letter for Donimalai mining block awarded to the company, and will auction the mining rights for the block.

Meanwhile, Asian markets ended mostly higher, tracking gains in US markets overnight and optimism over stimulus packages across economies.

Sentiment also got a boost from easing of tensions on the US-China trade front, after Washington allowed Huawei Technologies to purchase supplies for three more months.

Stocks in China ended lower, as analysts saw limited impact of the new loan prime rate system, which is likely to benefit only large companies.

Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed with losses as a fall in shares of real estate companies weighed on the benchmark index.

South Korea's Kospi ended a percent up, while Japan's Nikkei rose over half a percent.

Also, catch all the day's highlights and updates in CNBCTV18's market blog.