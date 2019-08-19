CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher on hopes of growth revival;Â SunÂ Pharma among top gainers
Updated : August 19, 2019 10:15 AM IST
The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE SensexÂ surged 186 points, or 0.50 percent, to 37,536 in the initial trade.
The broader 50-shareÂ NSEÂ Nifty gained almost 54 points, or 0.49 percent, to trade at 11,101.50.
The Nifty MidCapÂ index also surged with the broader market peer rising 0.52 percent.
