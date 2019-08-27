Market
CNBC-TV18 Opening Bell: Market starts higher on RBI surplus transfer; metal stocks lead gainers
Updated : August 27, 2019 10:01 AM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 152 points, or 0.41 percent, to trade at 37,646 in the initial trade on Tuesday.
The broader NSE Nifty50 also gained over 47 points, or 0.43 percent, to 11,105.
IT companies, however, traded under pressure as the rupee strengthened against the US dollar.
