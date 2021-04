Worries in relation to rising bond yields may be getting over soon as it is clear that the US Fed will not raise interest rates this year, said Helios Capital’s Samir Arora on Thursday. The Fed is indicating they are staying the course and has shown no panic, he added.

“In relation to bonds, I think those worries may be over soon or getting over,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Arora also said that themes like financials, consumer & tech have potential. The valuations of key stocks in us much lower than those in India.

“The secret of survival is not to be overconfident to play only one theme and not to have no confidence to say that you will buy ETF. We are not going to change our themes too much. Broadly, the three themes in the world and in India are financials, consumer and technology, you just have to play with the weights,” he added.

“The issue that will happen now, which I can see in India, a little bit in Singapore and definitely in the US is that people not only are not getting vaccinated because the system is not enabling them but many of them don’t want to get vaccinated,” he stated.

Arora believes the interest rate issue is going to go out of the way.

On coronavirus, he said, “The people in India are not taking COVID-19 seriously. The war is ending, the vaccination is happening but between here and few months, we should be a bit cautious,” he said.

Arora also said that he rejects the thesis of being bullish in PSUs.

“I totally reject the thesis of PSU stocks. This needs so much bullishness. We are not even analysing them.”