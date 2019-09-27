#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with losses led by metal, realty shares as trade war concerns intensify

Updated : September 27, 2019 03:55 PM IST

The Nifty 50 closed 0.51 percent, or 58.70 points, lower at 11,512.50, while the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.42 percent, or 164.48 points, at 38,825.26. 
Yes Bank shares rebounded on Friday, recovering from a 5 percent fall to a 52-week low of Rs 48.50 per share in intra-day trade. 
IRCTC IPO will open for subscription on September 30, with a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 320 per share.
Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

