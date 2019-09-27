CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with losses led by metal, realty shares as trade war concerns intensify

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, traded lower on Friday afternoon amid mixed global cues. Market sentiment remained negative over political developments pertaining to US President Donald Trump after a whistleblower report was released on Thursday (September 26).

The Nifty 50 closed 0.51 percent, or 58.70 points, lower at 11,512.50, while the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.42 percent, or 164.48 points, at 38,825.26.

Broader market indices also moved lower with the Nifty Midcap index declining 1.12 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap dropped 1.16 percent. All sectors traded in red with the metal sector in the forefront led by the Nifty Realty and the Nifty Pharma.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries were among major gainers on the indices, while losers were Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Tata Steel.

Yes Bank shares rebounded on Friday, recovering from a 5 percent fall to a 52-week low of Rs 48.50 per share in intra-day trade.

Emkay, a leading player in equities and portfolio management services, expects a more than 61 percent upside potential in Sterlite Technologies in the next 12 months from its current market price of around Rs 155. The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock at a target price of Rs 250 per share.

IRCTC IPO will open for subscription on September 30, with a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 320 per share. After RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam and IRCON International, IRCTC is the fourth entity of the Indian Railways to be listed since 2018. The IPO will close on October 3.