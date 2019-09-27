Market
CNBC-TV18 Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end with losses led by metal, realty shares as trade war concerns intensify
Updated : September 27, 2019 03:55 PM IST
The Nifty 50 closed 0.51 percent, or 58.70 points, lower at 11,512.50, while the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.42 percent, or 164.48 points, at 38,825.26.
Yes Bank shares rebounded on Friday, recovering from a 5 percent fall to a 52-week low of Rs 48.50 per share in intra-day trade.
IRCTC IPO will open for subscription on September 30, with a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 320 per share.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more