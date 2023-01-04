CLSA upgrades IndusInd Bank stock to ‘buy’ on robust Q3 numbers 

The buy recommendation by the brokerage house came following robust third quarter business updates by the bank. The private sector lender reported a 19 percent increase in its net advances at Rs 2.72 lakh crore for the three months ended December 2022 from Rs 2.28 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of private sector lender IndusInd Bank were in focus on Wednesday after the brokerage house CLSA recommended a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,500. The price target implies a 21 percent upside for the IndusInd Bank counter from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 1,240.75. Consequently, on Wednesday, the share price rose to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,273.2.

At 11.37 am, shares were quoting 1.77 percent lower at Rs 1,218.80 on BSE.

The buy recommendation by the brokerage house came following robust third quarter business updates by the bank. The private sector lender reported a 19 percent increase in its net advances at Rs 2.72 lakh crore for the three months ended December 2022 from Rs 2.28 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In addition, the bank's deposits grew 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2.85 lakh crore in the December quarter 2021.

On a sequential basis, advances and deposits rose 5 percent and 3 percent respectively.

CASA (Current Account Saving Accounts) ratio was at 42 percent in Q3FY23 as compared to 42.2 percent in the year-ago period.

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.38 lakh crore as of December 2022 as compared to Rs 1.3 lakh crore in the preceding quarter, the bank said.