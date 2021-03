Brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded its rating for Aurobindo Pharma to ‘buy’ from ‘underperform’, citing attractive valuation following the recent correction as the key trigger. CLSA has raised the price target for the stock to Rs 1,000.

The brokerage note also said that the company will benefit from the strengths in commodity generics and that the R&D effort should be visible from FY23.

Last month, the board of Aurobindo Pharma restructured a few subsidiaries and approved transfer of equity shares held in Lyfius Pharma and Qule Pharma, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, to Aurobindo Antibiotics.