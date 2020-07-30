  • SENSEX
CLSA stays positive on life insurance sector amid COVID-19; rates SBI Life outperform

Updated : July 30, 2020 01:08 PM IST

CLSA has initiated SBI Life with an 'outperform' call but downgraded 2 other stocks.
However, it added that it maintains a positive view on the sector overall.
CLSA sees a potential for rerating in Max Financial if the deal with Axis Bank goes through.
