Finance CLSA stays positive on life insurance sector amid COVID-19; rates SBI Life outperform Updated : July 30, 2020 01:08 PM IST CLSA has initiated SBI Life with an 'outperform' call but downgraded 2 other stocks. However, it added that it maintains a positive view on the sector overall. CLSA sees a potential for rerating in Max Financial if the deal with Axis Bank goes through. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply