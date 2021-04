CLSA expects an optically strong fourth quarter of FY21, stating that the base effect is likely to influence the quarter. The brokerage firm expects an accelerated topline consumer growth on a weak fourth-quarter FY21 base.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Dabur, Varun Beverages, Asian Paints and Aditya Birla Fashion are among CLSA's key picks. The brokerage firm retains its 'sell' rating for Titan and Havells India. It has set a price target of Rs 2,925 per share for Hindustan Unilever Limited, Rs 275 for ITC, Rs 650 for Dabur, and Rs 245 for the stocks of Aditya Birla Fashion.

For the stocks of Varun Beverages and Westlife, CLSA has set a price target of Rs 1,200 and Rs 555, respectively.

The brokerage note states: “The cost-saving initiatives may offset commodity pressure. Demand sustainability and strategies to tackle inflationary pressure will be the key for the sector.”