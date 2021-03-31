CLSA, Goldman Sachs retains 'buy' call on GAIL, stock rises 4% Updated : March 31, 2021 02:15 PM IST The brokerage firm expects tailwinds to support earnings across business segments CLSA adds that the positive macro conditions across LNG trading, LPG production, and petrochemicals segments should ensure strong fourth-quarter results for the company Published : March 31, 2021 01:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply