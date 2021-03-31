CLSA, Goldman Sachs retains 'buy' call on GAIL, stock rises 4%

The share price of GAIL India rose nearly 4 percent on Wednesday after both Goldman Sachs and CLSA remained bullish on the stock.

Goldman Sachs expects sequential growth to continue with 20 percent EBITDA growth QoQ in Q4. It has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 apiece.

GS believes the company will be a beneficiary of disruption-led strength in PE prices and the cyclical recovery in oil prices from supply lagging demand will aid in growth.

Brokerage firm CLSA remains bullish on GAIL as it expects tailwinds to support earnings across business segments. It has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 170 per share.

The brokerage firm stated that the positive macro conditions across liquid natural gas (LNG) trading, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production, and petrochemicals segments should ensure strong fourth-quarter results for GAIL.

“The rising domestic gas production and pipeline completions point to a sustained volume-growth period for the flagship gas transmission business. And the higher LNG prices will allay gas-trading fears, which have been on an overhang. With this, the positive leverage to crude prices is possibly being ignored as the stock bakes in US$40 per barrel of oil of Brent," CLSA said in the note.

Despite all the favourable tailwinds, GAIL trades at a core price-earnings ratio of just 7.1x, accounting for a 40 percent discount to the long-term average, it added.

Last week, GAIL Gas and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (CPIL) signed an agreement for setting up 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru. Through this, they look to strengthen the network of supplying clean CNG to automobiles in the city. As part of the agreement, CPIL will set up and operate 100 CNG stations in 3 years and associated facilities of GAIL Gas in Bengaluru.

Also, the first oil-sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) is expected to be started by GAIL (India) by the end of 2021-22.

At 14:13, the stock was trading nearly 3.5 percent higher at Rs 137.