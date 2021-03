Brokerage firm CLSA has reiterated the 'sell' rating for Biocon and set a target price of Rs 240 for the stock. The brokerage note stated that though Ogivri and Fulphila outperformed their peers, Semglee still seems tepid.

"The market share for key similar bioproducts have improved in the US for February 2021, resulting in Biocon's share in Ogivri rising 40 basis points month-on-month to reach 7.9 percent with a small 20 basis points share gain in Fulphila," the CLSA note stated.

CLSA said that while trends are encouraging, competition may rise for Ogivri and Fulphila, which may limit market share gains despite its first-mover advantage. Consensus estimates may continue to be downgraded, the note said.

Also read: Will go for Biocon Biologics IPO when valuations are right: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Few days ago, Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced that it has partnered with international organisations to enhance access to life-saving cancer drugs for patients, especially in in low-and middle-income countries in Africa and Asia.