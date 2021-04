Brokerage firm CLSA has given a 'sell' rating for Biocon, stating that the rising competitive intensity in the US and European Union, weak cash flow, and only gradual market share gains from biologics launches keep the risk of earning downgrades high. CLSA has set a price target of Rs 240 for the stock.

The brokerage note states: "We value Biocon's biologics unit at $1 billion in our sum-of-the-parts valuation (SOTP)-based target price versus the $4 billion value ascribed to it by price to earnings (PE) investors. Even using this higher value plus the value of its stake in Syngene at the current market price and assigning a generous value to residual business would leave us with limited upside."

CLSA notes that the SOTP-based target price of Rs 240 for Biocon values its biologics business at $1 billion based on its product pipeline in the public domain, versus a $4 billion value ascribed to it by price to earnings investors in recent deals (assuming they have access to its entire pipeline). Even using this higher value plus the value of Biocon's 70 percent stake in Syngene at the current market price and assigning an EV-sales multiple of 2.4x to its residual API business (20 percent premium to peers) leaves with no upside from current levels.

The brokerage firm mentions that the Biocon and partner Viatris (merged entity of Mylan and Pfizer UpJohn) have launched three products in the US and EU each. In the US, Biocon has garnered just 7.9 percent market share in Ogivri (trastuzumab) and Fulphila (pegfilgrastim) despite 16 and 32 months since launch as well as having a first-mover advantage in both. This is well below the CLSA FY22/23 peak share assumption of 20 percent.

CLSA also said that Biocon does not have a first-mover advantage in the second wave of products. In Avastin, two players have launched, four players have filed (awaiting approval) and four are in Phase I trials. For Humira (Adalimumab), eight companies have settled with an innovator for a launch post-January 2023 and a few others are still developing the product. While Biocon and Mylan have lower competition in diabetes products, that space has traditionally been dominated by Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk.