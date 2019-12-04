#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Healthcare

CLSA maintains 'reduce' call on Lupin, slashes target price. Here's why

Updated : December 04, 2019 01:30 PM IST

The stock has declined over 7 percent in 2019, making it the top loser in the Nifty Pharma index.
CLSA maintains 'reduce' call on Lupin, slashes target price. Here's why
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV