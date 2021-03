Brokerage firm CLSA has maintained an ‘outperforming’ for ACC, stating that timely capacity additions and the arrest of market share losses are key to further rerating. The brokerage firm has lifted the company’s price target from Rs 2,010 to Rs 2,025.

The report stated that the focus of the company — which manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete — was on costs, capacity additions, and sustainability, with the initiatives taken under Project Parvat helping to save Rs 250 crore, and the master service agreement with Ambuja Cement leading to further gains.

“We estimate cement procured under the master service agreement to be 1.8 million tonne, which is 7 percent of sales,” read the report.

The report added that though growth has been in focus, the expansion of the company’s Greenfield Project of 2.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated cement plant at Ametha in Madhya Pradesh has been was delayed to 2024, from its earlier deadline of 2023.

The company’s Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) was broadly stable year-on-year at 12 percent and 11 percent despite weak volumes.