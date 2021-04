Brokerage firm CLSA has given a buy call on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, stating that Teva Pharmaceutical had received US FDA approval for a generic version of Absorica. CLSA has set a price target of Rs 760 for the stock.

Between January and March, Indian pharmaceutical firms saw mixed performance in the US, with prescription drug revenues ranging from a 3.8 percent decrease to a 5 percent rise. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' revenues grew sequentially.

Absorica is one of Sun Pharma's key products in its specialty portfolio. However, CLSA anticipates a significant reduction in Absorica sales in FY22-23 due to increased competition.

Maintaining the "buy" rating for Sun Pharma shares, CLSA expects that significant operating leverage will accrue for the company in future as the US specialty ramp-up remains strong.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India's largest drugmaker, had been battling accusations of fund diversion for some time. In February, the company finally settled the whistle-blower complaints with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Sun Pharma's senior management paid a total settlement amount of Rs 2.36 crore on February 11, of which Rs 62.35 lakh was borne by its managing director Dilip Shanghvi as approved by SEBI's internal panel. This information on the order was uploaded on the market regulator's website.