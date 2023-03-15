English
This is CLSA's long term target for Nifty50
Mar 15, 2023

This is CLSA's long-term target for Nifty50

By Sonia Shenoy   | Surabhi Upadhyay   | Prashant Nair   Mar 15, 2023 3:46 PM IST (Published)
Balanco's insights provide a valuable perspective on the future trajectory of the Indian stock market. Investors can use this information to make informed decisions and adjust their investment strategies accordingly. While the long-term outlook for the Nifty remains positive, it is essential to keep an eye on the short-term support and major support levels to navigate potential market fluctuations.

Despite the recent volatility in the Indian stock market, the Nifty will eventually reach this target in the long run, believes CLSA's Laurence Balanco.  This prediction bodes well for long-term investors who have invested in the Indian market, Balanco told CNBC-TV18.

The Nifty 50 index is trading 0.5 percent or 84 points higher from its previous close. Forty stocks in the 50-share index are trading with gains. According to Balanco, the long-term target for the Nifty is set at 20,700. Balanco also said that the long-term target of 20,000 remains intact for the Nifty.
This prediction was made by CLSA in the past, and Balanco believes that it will still hold true. This indicates that the Indian stock market is still on an upward trend, and investors can expect good returns in the long run.
Also Read | India's GDP may surprise on the downside in FY24, says Shankar Sharma
However, Balanco also cautioned that there may be short-term fluctuations in the market. He noted that the short-term support level for the Nifty is the September 2022 lows of 16,800.
“Currently there is the short term shelf of support by the September 2022 lows, which is around 16,800 area, and that's roughly middle part of the range,” he said.
This means that if the Nifty falls below this level in the short term, it could face further selling pressure. Balanco also highlighted that the next major support level for the Nifty is at 15,400-15,500.
“We're talking about eight percent decline, where the next major support area comes through at that 15,400 to 15,500 area,” he mentioned.
Also Read | Samir Arora believes Indian market is overreacting to SVB collapse
This is a critical level for the Nifty, and if it falls below this level, it could trigger more significant selling pressure in the market.
    X