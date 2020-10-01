CLSA is positive on top three private banks and SBI; sees 35-70% upside

Banking space is facing headwinds from the last two years with the sector going at a slower space. On top of it, governance issues at Yes Bank and PMC Bank further hurt confidence in the sector and investors turning cautious.

In a recent report, brokerage house CLSA noted that the top four private banks’ incremental CASA share gains have accelerated materially over the past two years at the cost of smaller PSUs and Yes Bank, while SBI has maintained its CASA share.

Smaller private banks (IIB and RBL), on the other hand, have seen their cost of funds versus the top four banks expand and they will need to do more work on improving the quality and granularity of their deposit franchises.

Overall, the brokerage remains most positive on the top three private banks and SBI. CLSA is positive on large banks and its price targets imply a 35-70 percent upside for ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

With their best-in-class funds and a higher proportion of liability/salaried customers in retail loans, they are the best-placed to weather the COVID-19 storm, it explained.

CLSA stated that HDFC Bank, in spite of its size, continues to gain CASA share with its incremental CASA accretion being higher than the other two large private banks put together. Its incremental savings account share has also increased to 12.5 percent over the past two years versus 7-9 percent incremental share over FY14-18, it added.

Meanwhile, Kotak’s CASA accretion over the past two years nearly matches ICICI bank and this combined with its calibrated growth approach is leading to a best-in-class CASA ratio. Kotak’s cost of funds is now one of the lowest in the industry, the brokerage house noted.

ICICI Bank, on the other hand, is maintaining its steady CASA accretion with incremental savings account share being stable over the past four years., the brokerage mentioned.

However, Axis Bank’s CASA accretion has been the weakest in the past two years with its focus on garnering term-deposit share where the bank historically lagged. Given stability in term deposit accretion now, incremental CASA trends will be key to track, CLSA cautioned.

For smaller banks, the brokerage noted that the Yes Bank and PMC Bank fiascos over the past two years have impacted deposit mobilisation and exposed gaps in deposit franchises of such banks.