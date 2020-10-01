Finance CLSA is positive on top three private banks and SBI; sees 35-70% upside Updated : October 01, 2020 04:34 PM IST CLSA is positive on large banks and its price targets imply a 35-70 percent upside for ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. CLSA stated that HDFC Bank, in spite of its size, continues to gain CASA share. IndusInd Bank and RBL has seen a drop in deposit mobilisation in the past 2-3 quarters post-Yes Bank moratorium Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.