  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

CLSA gives 'outperform' rating for Jubilant Food

Updated : March 25, 2021 02:13 PM IST

The brokerage firm states that it expects the company to continue to expand its landscape.
The company has entered into a master franchise and development agreement for Popeyes Restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.
CLSA gives 'outperform' rating for Jubilant Food
Published : March 25, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Kumbh duration curtailed to 1 month for first time; pilgrims must show 'negative' COVID test report

Kumbh duration curtailed to 1 month for first time; pilgrims must show 'negative' COVID test report

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.86 times so far on Day 2

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.86 times so far on Day 2

Expect turnaround in mid-Q1FY22; vaccination drive will revive demand: Atul Auto

Expect turnaround in mid-Q1FY22; vaccination drive will revive demand: Atul Auto

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement