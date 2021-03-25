CLSA gives 'outperform' rating for Jubilant Food Updated : March 25, 2021 02:13 PM IST The brokerage firm states that it expects the company to continue to expand its landscape. The company has entered into a master franchise and development agreement for Popeyes Restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Published : March 25, 2021 02:13 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply